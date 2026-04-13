Italy could still qualify for 2026 World Cup as FIFA mulls contingency plan amid Iran uncertainty

Despite failing to qualify for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, Italy have some hope now to make it to the tournament. This comes after FIFA rejected Iran's request to relocate the World Cup games amid their ongoing conflict with US-Israel. All of Iran's group stage matches are scheduled to take place in the US, and Iran had requested its relocation to Mexico. Italy lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the European Playoff final. (REUTERS)

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties in the European playoff final.

Also Read: US-Israel conflict with Iran disrupts global sport: Finalissima cancelled, F1 races scrapped, FIFA World Cup withdrawal

Iran's World Cup campaign is scheduled to begin on June 16 against New Zealand, and then they will face Belgium in California, followed by their match against Egypt in Seattle.

Hope for Italy as FIFA prepares for possible Iran withdrawal According to reports, FIFA are preparing for a scenario if Iran withdraws from the tournament. The international football body is planning to organise a continental playoff if Iran withdraws. The playoff would have two teams from Asia and two from Europe, from sides that didn't qualify for the tournament.

Earlier, Infantino had quelled fears that Iran might withdraw. "The matches will be played where they are supposed to be, according to the draw," he said.

"Iran will be at the World Cup. … That’s why we’re here.

"I’ve seen the team, I’ve spoken to the players and the coach, so everything is fine," he added.

Meanwhile, it was Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who confirmed that Iran will play their matches in the USA.

"FIFA ultimately decided that the matches cannot be moved from their original venues," she said.

"It [relocation] would make logistics too complicated, and this decision was taken by FIFA."

Recently, Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali slammed US President Donald Trump. "Trump is making very contradictory statements; what he says is very inconsistent. He is making morally and ethically unbalanced statements. While this is the case, according to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be provided in the country concerned. However, the World Cup is taking place soon, and providing guarantees during this period is questionable," he said.

"Under these circumstances, the possibility of Iran participating in the World Cup matches in the US is very low. But, if the relevant security guarantees are provided, our government will decide on Iran's participation in the World Cup," he added.