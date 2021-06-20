Italy vs Wales UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

Italy vs Wales UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: The final round of Group A fixtures will see Italy take on Wales in Rome. In the previous round, Italy became the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 with a 3-0 thumping of Switzerland. In their game, they had beaten Turkey with the same timeline. On Sunday, they would look to maintain their perfect record. On the other hand, Wales, too, come into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win against Turkey. They have four points from two games and would look to secure qualification into the next round today. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about Italy vs Wales UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Wales taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Wales will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Wales begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Wales begins at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday (June 20).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Germany?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Wales will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Wales online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Wales will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Wales match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020