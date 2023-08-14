'It's a shame': Red-carded Barcelona manager Xavi blasts La Liga referees after chaotic goalless draw vs Getafe

Barcelona have failed to kick off their La Liga title defence on a promising note after they were held by Getafe in a goalless draw at the Coliseum Alfonso. The fixture turned into a heated affair as three red cards were brandished by match referee Cesar Soto Grado. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was one of the three who was given the marching orders. The Spaniard was shown a red card after complaining about a decision in the 71st minute. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez received a red card against Getafe.(AFP)

In a post-match interaction, Xavi was asked to open up about the on-field face-off with the referee. The 43-year-old told DAZN, “I told him that they were allowing a lot of fouls and we weren't [having them given], that's why he sent me off. The other day we had a meeting with the referees and one of the first changes they were going to implement in the regulations was that they would understand the coaches more because we are in a [state of] tension.”

‘My expulsion doesn't matter, we have tried in every way [to win] against a very rocky opponent. We took a point that is insufficient, it's a shame," Xavi was quoted as saying.

Barcelona dominated the early phase of the game with winger Raphinha putting the home side’s defense under severe pressure. Raphina almost scored the opening goal of the night in the 36th minute but Getafe custodian David Soria blocked the close-range shot to keep the score line unchanged. Six minutes later, Raphina was sent off for hitting opposition defender Gaston Alvarez with the elbow.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after midfielder Jaime Mata was shown a second yellow card in the 57th minute for illegally challenging Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Despite enjoying a ball possession of 75 per cent, Barcelona failed to find the back of the net even once. Match officials’ decision to add a lengthy period of time also infuriated the Barcelona manager. “It is also a shame that he gave 20 minutes in added time. We are making fools of ourselves, it’s ridiculous. Last year we started the same way and look how we ended up (as champions). I’m happy because we played well with 10-men ... We had chances but we didn’t manage to take advantage of them,” Xavi said.

Barcelona’s last La Liga win, at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, was in 2019. Since then, the Catalan giants have registered three draws and one defeat. In their next game, on August 20, the defending La Liga champions will face Cadiz.

