Jadon Sancho announces comeback with sniper-like goal in Champions League tie, poses serious question to Erik ten Hag

Jadon Sancho registered his name in the scoresheet as Borussia Dortmund advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win against PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. Sancho scored early in the first-half, and Marco Reus added another in stoppage time as Dortmund sealed a 3-1 aggregate score. Jadon Sancho scores against PSV.

In the third-minute, Julian Brandt sent Sancho through to score his second goal in as many matches for Dortmund with an accurate shot inside the bottom-left corner. Dortmund should have scored more, with Fullkrug and Donyell Malen missing chances.

PSV had their chances in the first-half as Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved efforts from Johan Bakayoko and Guus Til. Hirving Lozano struck the post in the second-half and Kobel also made a huge near post save off Bakayoko in the 71st-minute.

Reus came in place of Sancho, who sustained an injury. He had an instant impact, delivering a free-kick that Fullkrug met to score, but it was ruled out as offside. PSV skipper Luuk de Jong missed a chance to equalise, before Reus made it 2-0.

Following the win, BVB captain Emre Can said, "I have to take a deep breath here. Eindhoven had a huge chance at the end. If they scored, it would have suddenly been 1-1. But that didn't happen. It was a good game from us, especially in the first half, especially in the first half hour. In the second half, we should have tried to be more bold, demand the ball and move it around well. We didn't do that enough. But that doesn't matter now, we're through to the quarter-finals. We're really looking forward to it and will try our best to get through."

It was also Sancho's first goal in the UCL knockout stage. He also scored his first goal in the competition after a hiatus of 840 days. He has registered seven goals and six assists in the UCL in 30 matches. Meanwhile, his performance will also pose a big question to Manchester United Erik ten Hag, who removed Sancho from the first team, criticising his fitness and form. Sancho has been loaned to Dortmund for the entire 2023-24 season.