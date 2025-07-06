Jamal Musiala injury: Here's when Bayern star could return after scary fall vs PSG

Bayern Munich’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign has received a devastating blow. Their star midfielder Jamal Musiala suffering a serious leg injury in the quarterfinal clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. According to the New York Times, the incident happened in the first half of the game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is taken off the field after an injury during the Club World Cup quarterfinal(AP)

Musiala attempted to pounce on a loose ball inside the penalty box. Just then, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma charged forward. He inadvertently collided with Musiala, catching the 22-year-old German on his left leg.

Jamal Musiala leaves field after Donnarumma collision

Per the report, severity of the injury was immediately apparent with players from both sides signalling for urgent medical attention. The replays of the moment were deemed too graphic to show on stadium screens; meanwhile, Donnarumma was tearful after he checked on Musiala and realized the extent of the injury.

The report stated that Musiala, who was taken off field on a stretcher, was not seen again for the remainder of the game. Bayern Munich then went on to lose 2-0 to PSG with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé even though the French side was also reduced to nine men after Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández were sent off.

When will Jamal Musiala be back?

Bayern Munich has not released any update on Musiala’s condition. The midfielder’s participation in the rest of the tournament and the start of the 2025-2026 season remains uncertain. Musiala had scored three goals in the FIFA Club World Cup before the injury.

According to an Associated Press report, Musiala joined Bayern Munich’s senior team in 2020 when he was 17 years old. The footballer was one of the team’s youngest ever players when he made his debut. In 2022, he became the first teenager to play for the German national team in a World Cup since 1958.

FAQs

Q: Did Musiala get injured?

Yes. Jamal Musiala suffered a serious left leg injury during a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first half of the Club World Cup quarterfinal.

Q: Why is Musiala number 42?

Musiala wears the number 42 in honor of his former youth coach, who inspired his early football development.

Q: How much does Jamal Musiala earn?

As of 2025, Musiala’s estimated salary at Bayern Munich is reported to be around $26.3 million, according to Forbes.