Juventus suffer shocking loss to Benevento
Benevento dented Juventus’ Serie A title hopes on Sunday as Adolfo Gaich’s second-half strike sealed a shock 1-0 victory in Turin and ended the relegation battlers’ 11-match winless run.
The Argentine pounced on a careless pass from Juve midfielder Arthur Melo to fire in the decisive goal after 69 minutes, and the toothless hosts failed to find a way past goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.
The defeat left champions Juve in third place, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan with 11 games remaining.
Benevento’s survival hopes were boosted as they moved seven points clear of the relegation zone in 16th position.
Andrea Pirlo’s Juve were unbeaten in their last five league games but he couldn’t overcome his former AC Milan teammate Filippo Inzaghi in the opposing dugout, despite the hosts mustering nine shots on target to Benevento’s one.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Newcastle went into the game having won just two of its last 17 league matches and stayed two points above the relegation zone as Brighton recorded only its second league victory at the Amex Stadium this campaign.
Arsenal will be the third straight British opponent for Slavia Prague, the unbeaten leader of the Czech league. Slavia eliminated Leicester and Rangers in the previous rounds.