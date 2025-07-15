Kerala Blasters brace for ‘worst-case scenario’ as ISL 2025-26 faces major uncertainty

Kerala Blasters have officially parted ways with their star Spanish striker Jesús Jiménez, who was valued at INR 6.4 crore by Transfermarkt. Despite being the club’s top scorer last season with 11 goals in 18 matches, Jiménez was released for free after a mutual agreement was reached between the player’s agency, Mesa Sport, and the club. The ISL 2025-26 season is currently on hold

Originally signed on a two-year deal in 2024, Jiménez’s contract was set to run until 2026. However, the uncertainty surrounding the continuation of the Indian Super League (ISL) prompted both parties to terminate the deal early. The Spaniard has since signed with Polish club Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza, who play in the Ekstraklasa.

Kerala Blasters CEO Abhik Chatterjee addressed the situation, stating that the club is not actively looking to release players, but is giving them the freedom to leave without obstacles.

“It’s not that we want to release our players. But we have told them that we won’t demand a transfer fee or make their exit difficult if they want to go. With Jesús, he took his call,” said Chatterjee.

He added: “As things stand, there are two scenarios: a delayed start to the ISL or the season not happening. In the worst-case scenario, we don’t want players coming back to us saying, ‘You could have told us.’ So, we’ve presented the facts honestly.”

It remains unclear whether more foreign player contracts will be terminated.

The upcoming ISL season, initially scheduled for September 2025, is now in serious jeopardy due to a standoff between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). The core issue lies in the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement.

A crucial Supreme Court verdict is expected this month, and the AIFF has opted to delay all further discussions until the legal clarity arrives.

Kerala Blasters’ transfer strategy

After a disappointing 8th-place finish in the 2024–25 ISL season, collecting just 29 points and conceding 37 goals, the Blasters have already begun reshaping their squad and management.

They sacked head coach Mikael Stahre and appointed David Català on a one-year deal until 2026. In recent weeks, the club also parted ways with several players, including Milos Drincic, Kwame Peprah, Ishan Pandita, Kamaljit Singh, and Saurav Mandal. On the staff side, coaches Tomasz Tchorz, Werner Martens, and Slaven Progovecki have also left.

Chatterjee clarified the club’s stance on recruitment: “I can only speak for KBFC, but I think at least four other clubs have decided to wait and watch. Each club has its strategy. The Indian market is very different from the foreign market, which offers more options. We’re working behind the scenes, but waiting for clarity. We won’t be unprepared.”