Key reasons behind Kylian Mbappe staying at PSG: Report

With Neymar and Lionel Messi departing PSG, it looks like Kylian Mbappe will remain at PSG for another season. The attacker's contract ends next year and he didn't agree to a contract extension which will see him leave as a free agent next summer. Then, the Frenchman was exiled from the PSG first team, but has now been reintegrated into the squad, with talks of a contract extension.

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe is seen in the stands ahead of a match.(REUTERS)

“After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player has returned to training with the first-team group this (Sunday) morning," PSG said in a statement.

Meanwhile, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also reportedly spoke to the players at training to inform them that Mbappe was once again part of the squad. In the past, Mbappe had also revealed that he wants to stay and play, before leaving at the end of the campaign, when his contract expires.

According to ESPN, there have been some key reasons which has led to Mbappe and PSG resolving their relationship. The former Monaco man had revealed last year that he wasn't happy with PSG's squad and wanted a more competitive team. PSG have responded to that demand with the signing of Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona. Mbappe and Dembele are close friends and go on holidays together.

Meanwhile, Neymar's departure is another reason as Mbappe didn't want the Brazilian superstar in the club. Over the years, their relationship soured due to Neymar's discipline issues. The duo were also fighting for the same position. Mbappe always preferred a left-hand side strike role, but that position went to Neymar. Reportedly, Mbappe has promised to Al Khelaifi that he won't leave as a free agent. It is being said that he will agree to a short contract extension with a release clause.

