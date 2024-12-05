Kylian Mbappe hits new low, misses back-to-back penalties for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s highly publicised move to Real Madrid in June, ended a seven-year transfer saga. But the move hasn't worked according to the club's plan, with the French forward in poor form. Last week, Mbappe came under fire after he missed a penalty in his side’s 0-2 defeat vs Liverpool in the Champions League. He stepped up to take the spot-kick once again for Madrid on Wednesday, against Athletic Club. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe misses a penalty. (REUTERS)

But the Frenchman missed his penalty once again as Real Madrid crashed to a 1-2 defeat. Bilbao took the lead via Alejandro Remiro in the 53rd-minute, and then Mbappe missed the penalty, which could have levelled proceedings.

Jude Bellingham equalised for Madrid in the 78th-minute but their celebrations were short-lived as Gorka Guruzeta scored a late winner for Bilbao in a 2-1 victory.

The result sees Real Madrid remain four points behind league leaders Barcelona. After the match, Mbappe wrote on social media, “Bad result. A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. A difficult moment but it’s the best time to change this situation and show who I am.”

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said, “I haven't spoken to him. I shouldn't evaluate a player's game based on a penalty. Sometimes you score them, sometimes you don't. Obviously he's sad and disappointed, but we have to carry on. People make mistakes in football.”

"He isn't at his best level, but we have to give him time to adapt. He's scored 10 goals, he can do better, and he's working to do better. He took the responsibility to take it, and it didn't go well. But in football, that can happen," he added.

Mbappe was announced as a Madrid player on June 3. He has been given the no. 9 shirt, previously worn by legend Karim Benzema. His presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu was attended by 80,000 fans, the same amount as Cristiano Ronaldo’s presentation in 2009.