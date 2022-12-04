Home / Sports / Football / Mbappe shatters Pele's epic FIFA World Cup feat, levels Lionel Messi with stunning brace in Poland game

Updated on Dec 04, 2022 10:59 PM IST

With the double against Poland, who had their skipper Robert Lewandowski as their goal scorer in the match, Mbappe broke a plethora of record in World Cup.

ByHT Sports Desk

Defending champions France beat Poland 3-1 in a record-smashing FIFA World Cup 2022 game in Doha on Sunday in the round of 16 tie. Oliver Giround scored the opener to become France's all-time leading goal scorer, while Kylian Mbappe netted home a magnificent brace to send France into the quarterfinals. With the double against Poland, who had their skipper Robert Lewandowski as their goal scorer in the match, Mbappe broke a plethora of record in World Cup.

France were relentless with their attack but failed to crack through the sturdy Poland defense until Giroud found the back of the net moments before the break to pip Thierry Henry in becoming France's outright all-time top scorer. It was his 52nd goal of his career, courtesy of Mbappe's pin-point ball through to him.

After the break, France continued to press before Mbappe fired a missile from outside the penalty box which curled over the defensive line and found the top corner. A 2-0 lead was enough for France by the 74th minute of the game, but Mbappe was not done as he added a second in the stoppage time, an absolute screamer, to take his World Cup tally to five goals in Qatar edition.

With the twin strikes, Mbappe shattered Pele's long-standing World Cup record of most goals scoored by a men's player before turning 24 years old. Mabappe stands one ahead of Pele's eight goals.

The 23-year-old also pipped Argentina legend Diego Maradona and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of most goals scored in World Cup history. He now stands tied alongside Lionel Messi with nine goals.

Talking about the match, Poland pulled one back after a consolation goal from a Lewandowski penalty.

France will next face the winners of the England versus Senegal game, being played later on Sunday.

