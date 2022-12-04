Watch: Olivier Giroud breaks Thierry Henry's spectacular record during France vs Poland match at FIFA World Cup 2022

Writing his name into history books on Sunday during the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022, veteran striker Olivier Giroud shattered Thierry Henry's long-time record during France's crucial encounter with Robert Lewandowski-led Poland at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. Giving the defending world champions a much-needed lead in their Round of 16 match against Poland, French forward Giroud netted the opener in the 44th minute of the game.

With Giroud getting his name on the scoresheet, the former Arsenal star has become France's all-time leading goalscorer. Giroud has scored 52 goals for the two-time world champions. The AC Milan star has surpassed Arsenal icon Henry by becoming the all-time leading goal scorer for Les Bleus (The Blues). Earlier, the former Chelsea forward had equalled Henry’s record of 51 goals when he managed to find the back of the net in France's 4-1 win over Australia in its FIFA World Cup 2022 opener. Giroud had smashed a match-winning brace for France in its campaign opener against Australia.

On Sunday, Giroud was assisted by Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe as the veteran forward fired a low shot with his left foot to outfox Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny in the first half of the Round of 16 match between France and Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium. Giroud has achieved the massive feat in his 117th game for France.

Interestingly, Giroud took fewer matches than Herny to achieve the sensational feat for France in the international arena. The former Barcelona star and ex-France captain scored 51 goals for the European giants in 123 matches between 1997 and 2010. Earlier, France captain Hugo Lloris matched Lilian Thuram's feat by becoming the joint-most capped player for France. Lloris has played 142 games for France. The France captain has also equalled Thierry Henry and Fabien Barthez's joint record for most World Cup appearances. Lloris, Henry and Barthez have played the most matches (17) for France at the FIFA World Cup.

