Brazil head coach Tite shares massive update about Neymar's fitness ahead of South Korea clash at FIFA World Cup 2022

A day after Neymar offered a positive injury update in the lead-up to Brazil's crucial encounter against South Korea in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, Brazilian head coach Tite was asked about the potential return of the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar in a recently concluded press conference on Sunday. Brazil were earlier sweating on Neymar's return for Selecao's Round of 16 match against South Korea in Qatar.

While Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the group stage, Brazil's Danilo and Alex Sandro were also sidelined through their respective injuries in the initial round of the World Cup. The record-time winners suffered a double injury blow ahead of their Round of 16 tie when star players Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles were ruled out of the remainder of the Qatar World Cup due to knee injuries.

Addressing a news conference in Qatar on Sunday, Brazil head coach Tite revealed that Neymar will train with his teammates before answering the buzzing question about his return to the Brazilian playing XI for the Round of 16 match against South Korea. "Neymar will train today in the afternoon and if he trains well he will play," Tite told reporters.

Earlier, PSG superstar Neymar hinted at making a return to the Brazilian side in the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup. Neymar had missed Brazil's Group G games against Switzerland and Cameroon in Qatar. "If he plays, it's because he is in full health and ready to start, to play from the beginning and the entire game with no limitations. My preference is always to play my best players from the start," Tite added.

Tite also said that Danilo is fit to play against South Korea at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. However, Danilo's teammate Sandro has been ruled out of the upcoming encounter at the grandest stage. "He can't play. Still recovering. Danilo and Neymar are back," Tite added. ​Brazil will meet South Korea at the Stadium 974 on Tuesday.

