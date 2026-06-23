Kylian Mbappe will stop at nothing in pursuit of Lionel Messi’s World Cup immortality

The 2026 World Cup has exploded into life, and the biggest names in football have wasted no time in making their presence felt. Lionel Messi has already found the net five times, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have four goals each, while Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal have also started the tournament in sensational fashion. The expanded 48-team World Cup has delivered everything fans hoped for, but one familiar storyline from Qatar has returned - the never-ending battle between Messi and Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe is after Lionel Messi's World Cup records. (AFP and Reuters Images)

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The last World Cup gave football one of its greatest finales, with Mbappe scoring a hat-trick, Messi scoring twice, and Argentina eventually lifting the trophy after a historic final. It felt like the rivalry had reached its peak, but instead, it appears the two superstars have simply continued from where they left off.

Mbappe got the first chance to make his mark in this edition and wasted no time. The Frenchman scored a brace against Senegal, briefly moving ahead of Messi in the all-time World Cup scoring charts. But when Messi stepped onto the pitch, he reminded everyone why he remains the ultimate difference-maker. The Argentine responded with a hat-trick, his first ever in World Cup history, and immediately reclaimed the spotlight.

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Many believed Messi had already passed the baton after completing football's biggest dream in Qatar. But he arrived at another World Cup looking anything but finished. The world champion is still playing like a man with unfinished business, showing the same hunger and brilliance that have defined his career.

Lionel Messi is still turning up big on the World Cup stage.

The second round only added more fuel to the fire. Messi continued his incredible run, scoring a brace to take his World Cup tally to 18 goals and become the tournament's all-time leading scorer. Even a missed penalty early in the match could not slow him down. Messi remained inevitable, finding a way to make the difference when Argentina needed him most.

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Mbappe, however, was never going to quietly watch the Argentine pull away. The French superstar answered with a brace against Iraq, making it clear that he is not ready to let Messi dominate the spotlight alone. He is just two goals behind Messi's tally.

The heir is hunting the king’s legacy

Mbappe has always spoken openly about his admiration for Messi, placing him among the greatest players the game has ever seen, alongside his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. But when it comes to the World Cup, Mbappe becomes a completely different player. The biggest stage brings out something special in him, and his numbers tell the story. His World Cup resume is already among the best, 16 goals in 16 matches, a winner's medal from 2018, and a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

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Now 27, Mbappe has age on his side and is expected to challenge, and perhaps even break, some of the biggest World Cup scoring records in the years ahead. He has always looked like a different beast in the French jersey, and the World Cup seems to bring out another level of hunger and belief in him. He is a player built for the biggest moments.

More importantly, Mbappe is part of a French generation blessed with incredible quality, a trait that has been evident since his debut. Unlike Messi and Ronaldo, who often had to shoulder the entire creative and attacking burden for their teams, Mbappe has had the luxury of playing alongside world-class talent. That does not take away from what he has achieved. He has shown he can carry a team when needed; the 2022 World Cup final remains the biggest example, where his hat-trick almost dragged France over the line.

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Kylian Mbappe has taken another FIFA World Cup by storm.

But there is no denying that Mbappe has a world-class supporting cast around him. Players like Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and others provide him with the quality needed to thrive in attack. In his first two World Cups, he also had the experience and brilliance of Antoine Griezmann beside him.

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Everything seems to be aligning in Mbappe's favour, but he is not simply waiting for moments of magic from those around him. He creates those moments himself. He has the hunger, the instinct and an almost natural ability to find goals. His explosive pace remains one of the biggest weapons in football, and when he sees space, defenders know they are in trouble.

Didier Deschamps has built a system that allows Mbappe to shine while keeping France balanced as a team. The French manager understands a simple reality, France's success on the biggest stage is closely linked to how Mbappe performs. And so far, the superstar has shown he is ready to deliver when the world is watching.

Messi is using the final years of his career to add more records to an already unmatched legacy, while Mbappe is chasing those same records, determined to carve his own path towards World Cup immortality.