Lamine Yamal displays bloodied foot, takes dig at referring in LaLiga clash during Barcelona vs Las Palmas

Barcelona's young superstar Lamine Yamal took a dig at La Liga referring, with a big revelation post-Las Palmas clash at Gran Canaria. The 17-year-old Spanish sensation has been running riot for Barcelona this season, and his emergence has automatically put a target on his back as opposition defenders have started displaying an aggressive approach while stopping him. In the La Liga clash against Las Palmas on Saturday night, Yamal was constantly targetted by the defenders in the second half of the game. His foot was stomped by Alex Muno, but referee Adrián Cordero Vega didn't call it a foul. Lamine Yamal posted a photo of his bloodied foot on Instagram.(AFP/ Instagram @lamineyamal)

After the match, Yamal posted an Instagram story where he uploaded an image of his left foot covered in blood, accompanied by the phrase ¡No es falta! (It's not a foul!).

Barcelona rivals Real Madrid have often criticised the refereeing in La Liga this season. Recently, their star midfielder, Jude Bellingham, received a red card for an altercation with the referee.

However, the brutal stomp didn't stop Yamal from making an impact in the game, as he linked up with Olmo to find a seam in the hosts' defence in the 62nd minute. Olmo took Yamal's threaded pass, shifted the ball to his left foot to open an angle around a defender, and fired the ball in off the underside of the bar.

Barcelona registered a crucial 2-0 win courtesy of goals from substitutes Olmo and Ferran Torres in the second half. The team coached by Hansi Flick is one point ahead of Atletico Madrid, which won 3-0 at Valencia earlier on Saturday. Meanwhile, defending champions Real Madrid are three points back before facing Girona on Sunday without the suspended Jude Bellingham.

After the match, Olmo talked about Barcelona's performance and the hard-fought win to reclaim the top spot in Laliga points table.

“Las Palmas is a team that defends well and closes down the interior passing lanes so we had to remain patient,” Olmo said. “In the second half the spaces opened up and we were able to score and take the three points.”