Lamine Yamal gutted but motivated after Barcelona's UCL exit: ‘Won’t stop until we put this club…’

Lamine Yamal posted an emotional note for fans after Barcelona's heartbreaking exit from the UEFA Champions League. The Catalan giants suffered a close 3-4 defeat against Inter Milan in the second leg of the semi-final at San Siro Stadium. It was a clash for ages, and both teams fought hard until the final whistle of the 120th minute. Substitute Davide Frattesi struck an extra-time winner in the 99th minute to take Inter Milan to the final of the UCL. Lamine Yamal was gutted after Barcelona's exit.(AFP)

Barcelona were just minutes away from reaching the UCL final since 2015, but Francesco Acerbi scored a goal in the 90+3rd minute to take the match to extra time.

The Hansi Flick and Co. put up a solid fight after getting 0-2 down at halftime and bounced back emphatically to a 3-2 turnaround before bottling it again in the final minutes and eventually losing it in the extra time.

Yamal, who was one of Barcelona's standout players across two legs, was gutted after the UCL exit.

“We gave it our all — this year it couldn’t be, but we’ll be back, have no doubt about it. Culers, we won’t stop until we put this club where it belongs: at the very top. I will keep my promise and bring it to Barcelona; we won’t stop until we achieve it," he wrote on Instagram.

Barcelona are still holding the top spot in the LaLiga race, and they will face arch-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, which will be crucial for them to clinch the title.

The 17-year-old sensation addressed the Sunday's ElClasico in his post to encourage fans to come together for the mega clash.

“But Sunday is another final, and we all need to be together. Visca el Barça!” he added.

Barca were chasing a treble after winning the Copa del Rey, but will now turn their focus to LaLiga, where they top the table and on Sunday host rivals Real Madrid, who trail them by four points with four games to go.

The five-times winners were hoping to reach their first Champions League final in a decade, but were left licking their wounds ahead of Sunday's 'El Clasico'.

Unbeaten domestically since late December, Barcelona will try to grab a fourth consecutive victory over Real this season.