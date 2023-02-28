Lionel Messi outclasses Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema, PSG star Kylian Mbappe to win Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi was crowned the best player in men’s football by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) at The Best FIFA Football Awards on Tuesday. Messi, who propelled Argentina to its third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar last year, was nominated for the illustrious prize alongside his Paris Saint Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema.

Messi was named the winner of the Best FIFA Men's Player award for his outstanding performances in men's football from the period of 8 August 2021 to 18 December 2022. Equalling Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski's massive feat at the FIFA awards, the PSG superstar has lifted the famous trophy for the second time at Salle Pleyel in Paris. Ending its five-year partnership with the Ballon d'Or, FIFA first handed the special award in its present appearance in 2016. The 35-year-old previously won the Best FIFA Men’s Player award during his trophy-laden stint at Barcelona back in 2019.

ALSO READ: Huge FIFA Awards leak as winner of Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe vs Karim Benzema battle revealed before ceremony

Messi recorded his first appearance at the FIFA gala back in 2007. The former Barcelona captain had finished second behind Kaka in the FIFA World Player of the Year standings at the time. Fifteen years later, Messi was named the FIFA player of the year for the seventh time on Tuesday in Paris. One of the most decorated players in the history of the beautiful game, Messi has now won the FIFA World Player of the Year title in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2023.

Mbappe finishes behind Messi, again

Adding another individual gong to his incredible collection, Messi emerged as the frontrunner for the prestigious trophy after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in the 2022 edition of the showpiece event. Messi's Argentina outclassed Mbappe-starrer France in the thrilling FIFA World Cup final last year. Messi's PSG teammate Mbappe had netted a stunning hat-trick in the final of the Qatar World Cup. Mbappe became the first player to smash a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup final since Geoff Hurst, who achieved the same feat in 1966.

Mbappe's goal-scoring masterclass pushed the then-defending champions France to a 3-3 draw after extra time in the FIFA World Cup final. However, Mbappe's hat-trick went in vain as Messi-inspired Argentina edged past France (4-2) in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at the Lusail Stadium. Messi upstaged Mbappe for the Golden Ball, awarded by FIFA to the standout player at the Qatar World Cup. Messi shattered multiple records and smashed seven goals for Argentina at the Qatar World Cup. While Messi claimed the Golden Ball for the best player in Qatar, Mbappe won the Golden Boot as the Frenchman was the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

Benzema signs off as worthy finalist at FIFA awards

Mbappe's France teammate Benzema had missed the FIFA World Cup due to injury. The Real Madrid captain was named the winner of the Ballon d'Or award last October. Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games for Los Blancos last season. The veteran French forward had guided Real Madrid to Champions League and La Liga titles last season. The 35-year-old has managed to find the back of the net in 17 consecutive seasons of the Champions League from 2005/06 to 2021/22.

Spain's Putellas voted best women's player

While Messi was named the best men's player by FIFA, Spain's Alexia Putellas won the best women's player award for a second straight year. Argentina's World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni was voted the FIFA men's coach of the year. Scaloni upstaged Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola to win the coach of the year award. Argentina's World Cup winner Emiliano Martínez was voted FIFA's best men's goalkeeper. Polish amputee Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas prize for the best goal of the year at the FIFA awards. Warta Poznan's Oleksy had scored a stunning volley against Stal Rzeszow which won him the Puskas trophy in Paris.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON