Fri, Dec 05, 2025
Lionel Messi downplays obsession with stats, says, ‘never cared about it’: ‘In 2012, I scored around 91 goals’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 05, 2025 12:49 pm IST
Lionel Messi has won 47 major titles with clubs and country in his career so far.(REUTERS)
Lionel Messi opened up on his approach to football, stressing that numbers have never defined his game.

Argentine icon Lionel Messi has reiterated that he pays little attention to numbers or personal milestones, insisting that statistics have never driven his game. What matters to him, he says, is influencing play, staying involved, and doing whatever it takes to steer his team toward victory. Despite that modest stance, Messi’s career continues to be defined by unprecedented achievement. The 38-year-old is the most decorated footballer in history, with 47 major trophies for club and country, and he is closing in on the extraordinary mark of 900 career goals. He also holds the all-time record for assists with 405.

Having swept up every major honour during his Barcelona era, Messi completed his international trophy cabinet over the last few years, including Argentina’s triumphant run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi opened up on his approach to football, stressing that numbers have never defined his game. Despite owning records and trophies few can match, the Argentine great said he values influence on the pitch far more than statistics, reflecting on seasons where collective success mattered above everything else.

"I don't know, it's difficult -- it depends on how you look at it. don't like statistics; today everything is about that. I like to be very involved in the game. There were years when we won everything: reaching the Copa América final with the national team, winning the Champions League with Barcelona," Messi told ESPN.

“I don't play for numbers”: Lionel Messi

Messi reflected on his remarkable career, recalling 2012 when he scored a record-breaking 91 goals in a calendar year. Yet, he emphasised that individual milestones never mattered to him, as his focus has always been on helping his team succeed and cherishing collective triumphs over personal records.

"It's difficult. In 2012, I scored around 91 goals. I don't play for that, I never cared about it. It wasn't in my mind to make an assist just to break a record or surpass someone else. It's hard to choose one year; thankfully I've had many very good ones," he added.

Meanwhile, Messi will aim to claim his 48th career trophy when he takes the field on December 7 for the MLS Cup final. He and Inter Miami will face Thomas Müller and the Vancouver Whitecaps, with both clubs reaching their first-ever final, guaranteeing a maiden champion in Major League Soccer.

