Lionel Messi drops bombshell update on 2026 FIFA World Cup participation: 'I hope I can be there, it'll be special'

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates winning the World Cup in Qatar.(REUTERS) Lionel Messi gave an update on his participation at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Argentina will defend its FIFA World Cup title next year in North America. In Qatar, Lionel Messi donned the inspirational captain role and was instrumental in their road to the title. But for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the Inter Miami star hasn't confirmed his participation yet.

Turning 39 next year, Messi recently spoke to ESPN about his World Cup participation next year. He said, "The truth is we've been talking about it. He (Scaloni) understands, and we've discussed it a lot."

“He always tells me that he would like me to be there in any role. We have a relationship of great trust and we can talk about everything.”

Later, he said, "I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there."

"At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country -- especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."

Speaking on Argentina defending the World Cup title next year, he said, "Yes, I think we have a great group and we're going to try again. After that, small details can leave you out."

"Any national team can complicate things, you hit the post and you're out, or you lose on penalties. Even though we won on penalties, we were superior in the game against the Netherlands and against France, and still ended up going to penalties. We had the beast, (goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez) 'Dibu', who helped us win, but you can also go to penalties and lose.

"It's very difficult to win a World Cup. It's something that is lived differently, as a spectator, as a player and as a fan. Now seeing the group, I'm sure they will fight."