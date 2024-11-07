Menu Explore
Lionel Messi drops huge update on becoming manager after retirement, unsure about 2026 World Cup participation

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 07, 2024 03:15 PM IST

Lionel Messi gave a big update on his post-retirement future, and also revealed if he would participate at the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi is already 37-years-old and is not plying his trade in Europe anymore. The Argentine is currently with Inter Miami and was recently asked about his future. Speaking to Fabrizio Romano for Apple TV, the 2022 World Cup winner was asked if he had any plans to get into coaching after retirement.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal for Argentina.(AFP)
"I'm not planning to become a manager when I retire. This is not something I'm considering," he replied in a straightforward manner.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo booed by Al Hilal fans with Lionel Messi chants, Portugal star comes up with perfect response

"I value a lot more than before everything I do daily, so the only thing that I’m thinking about is playing, training and enjoying myself," he added.

Although he has been a key cog in Inter Miami this season, injuries prevented him from featuring in all matches. But the presence of Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba made up for it, taking Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference table.

The former Barcelona star was also asked about participation in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

"The truth is that I don’t know, I have been asked several times, especially in Argentina. I hope to have a good end of the season and then a good preseason, something I didn’t have last season because of all the traveling we did," he said.

"From then on, I want to see what happens, to see how I feel. A lot of things always happen in football. There’s still a long way to go, so I’m not thinking too much about it. I’m going to live day by day without thinking too much about the future," he added.

In the final game of the regular season, Messi scored his first hat-trick for Inter Miami in a 6-2 win vs New England Revolution. He also finished the regular season with 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 matches, becoming Inter Miami's all-time leading goalscorer.

