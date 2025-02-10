Menu Explore
Lionel Messi enjoys boys night out with Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba; soaks in the NFL Super Bowl atmosphere

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 10, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Lionel Messi’s new MLS season starts on February 22, and the Argentine will look to grab the title this season.

Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammates enjoyed a boys night out as they soaked in the NFL experience. Messi was present at the Super Bowl stadium in New Orleans with Inter Miami teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. The former Barcelona players were present to watch the Super Bowl showdown between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Lionel Messi poses for a photo with his Inter Miami teammates.(AP)
Lionel Messi poses for a photo with his Inter Miami teammates.(AP)

The players are also currently busy with Inter Miami’s preseason tour of North and South America, but still managed to find time for a sporting event, which also played host to other celebrities like Taylor Swift and Serena Williams. The Inter Miami superstars were seated in the VIP box.

Also Read: Lionel Messi's son Thiago steals the show with 11 goals in U-13 MLS Cup match for Inter Miami

Here is the photo of Lionel Messi's boys night out:

Philadelphia sealed a 40-22 win against Kansas City Chiefs, and it was also their third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Messi’s new MLS season starts on February 22, and the Argentine will look to grab the title this season. Last season, Miami topped their standings during the regular campaign, but were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Miami also have a new manager for the upcoming season, roping in former Barcelona and Argentina star Javier Mascherano. The former player has played with Messi, Suarez, Busquets and Alba at club level as teammates. He has also played with Messi at international level as Argentina teammates.

Speaking on his role, Mascherano told Goal, “I told them I’m not going to walk into the dressing room and act like we’re not friends. I told Jorge Mas, I told Leo and the other guys, that I’m not going to jeopardise the relationship I have built with them over the years for a job. I’m not like that.”

“It is a privilege to coach Messi and players of the calibre like Luis, Busi, Jordi and others I’ve had the chance to know, especially the Argentines, and some young academy players like Noah Allen and David Ruiz, who have potential. Having worked with youth players for a long time, I enjoy continuing to have this opportunity,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.

