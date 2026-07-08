Lionel Messi exchange under scanner after Egypt coach's anti-racism gesture in Argentina's controversial World Cup win

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan’s furious reaction during the chaotic final moments of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Argentina has triggered a fresh controversy, after he was seen making FIFA’s official anti-racism gesture shortly after an exchange involving Lionel Messi. The heated interaction. (X images)

The incident took place near the end of Argentina’s dramatic 3-2 win over Egypt, a match that had already descended into anger after a series of decisions went against the African side. In the viral sequence, Messi appears to say something in Hassan’s direction during the heated touchline exchanges, after which the Egypt coach immediately crosses his arms in an “X” shape - the gesture FIFA introduced to signal racist abuse and activate its anti-racism protocol.

There is, however, no confirmed audio or official transcript yet of what Messi said. Neither Hassan nor FIFA has publicly clarified whether the gesture was aimed directly at Messi, Argentina’s bench, the officials, or the broader situation on the pitch. That uncertainty has made the incident one of the biggest talking points from an already explosive knockout match.

Why Hassan’s gesture matters The crossed-arms “X” is not an ordinary protest sign. FIFA introduced the “No Racism” gesture in 2024, allowing players, referees and team officials to signal directly when they believe racist abuse has occurred. Under the protocol, the referee is expected to stop the match, address the incident, and then move through further stages - suspension and abandonment - if the abuse continues.

That is why Hassan’s gesture has drawn such intense attention. It came in the middle of Egypt’s furious protests and was followed not by an immediate stoppage under the anti-racism procedure, but by disciplinary action during the heated scenes.

The larger context was Egypt’s outrage over the officiating. Hassan’s side had led Argentina 2-0 and were close to producing one of the great World Cup shocks before the defending champions mounted a late comeback. Cristian Romero pulled one back, Messi equalised in the 83rd minute, and Enzo Fernandez scored the winner in stoppage time.