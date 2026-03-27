Lionel Messi gets stand named after him at Inter Miami's stadium while still playing: ‘A rare case in global sports’

Inter Miami announced that a stand in their home stadium will be named after Lionel Messi. In an official press release, the MLS club said, "Inter Miami CF is excited to announce Leo Messi stand, with our number 10 and captain set to become part of a rare and unique case in global sports: an athlete regularly playing at his home stadium with a stand named in his honor."

Messi arrived in the MLS in the summer of 2023. Since joining, he has become the club captain. He has led them to historic first four trophies by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, the 2025 Eastern Conference title and the 2025 MLS Cup.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup participation unclear as Argentina head coach says ‘it’s not my decision’

Since arriving in MLS, he has won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot and has been named the MLS Most Valuable Player in both 2024 and 2025, becoming the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

He is also the all-time leader both in goals and assists, amassing 82 goals and 53 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions to date.

The official Miami release further added, "Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory. This one is different. This one is born from the present. From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps onto the pitch. Recognising someone is not always about closing a chapter. Sometimes it is about realising you are witnessing something unique. We present to you: the Leo Messi Stand at Nu Stadium!"

The release further added, "Spanning from sections 117-121 in the Lower Bowl and 217 - 223 in the Upper Bowl, the Leo Messi Stand is incorporated into Nu Stadium’s unified seating bowl, guaranteeing fans a unique experience with the best views of the action while enhancing crowd energy to create the best atmosphere in the league."

"Fans within the Leo Messi Stands will receive surprise and delight moments as part of the experience in this special and historic section."