Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup participation unclear as Argentina head coach says ‘it’s not my decision’

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is approaching, but defending champions Argentina have yet to confirm Lionel Messi's availability. According to national team head coach Lionel Scaloni, the Inter Miami star has yet to decide whether he will play in the tournament. Messi was the Player of the Tournament in 2022 and is also his country's all-time leading scorer with 115 goals.

When asked if his 38-year-old captain will play in the 2026 World Cup, Scaloni said, "That's a question more for him [Messi]."

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"As far as I'm concerned, you already know where I stand. I'll do everything I can to make sure he's there. I believe that, for the sake of football, he has to be there. It's not me who decides. It's up to him, his state of mind, his physical condition," he said.

"It's difficult because it is not just the Argentinians who want to see him, everyone wants to see him.

"I want him to be there. It's up to him to decide. He's earned the right to make that decision with peace of mind. We're in no rush about it. We know whatever he decides will be best for the team and for him. We hope he will be there," he added.

Messi is one of the 16 World Cup winners in Scaloni's 30-man squad, which also includes uncapped defenders Tomas Palacios, Gabriel Rojas and Gianluca Prestianni. The South Americans begin their World Cup title defence on June 16 against Algeria, before taking on Austria and Jordan in Group J.

“In principle, these are the players. But we're open to considering players who have joined us recently and whom we may have been tracking over the last few months. It will all depend on how they arrive, their injury status and their form; it's important that they're in good shape in every respect, or as close to their full potential as possible”, said Scaloni.