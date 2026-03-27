FIFA approves new time-wasting rules for 2026 World Cup, mandates quicker substitutions and throw-ins

In a major move, FIFA has approved new rules for the 2026 World Cup to address time-wasting. Over the years, time wasting has become common in international and club football, including World Cup matches. It has been witnessed during substitutions, when a player (from the leading team) takes longer than usual to leave the field, or when football stars feign injuries.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. It is set to begin on June 11, and the final will take place on July 19.

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What are the new rules? According to the new rules, substituted players must leave the field within 10 seconds, or the replacement must wait 1 minute before entering. Meanwhile, throw-ins will need to be done within five seconds. If it takes longer, then the possession will be handed to the opponents.

If a player receives medical treatment, he must leave the pitch for 1 minute before returning. VAR can also review second yellow cards and corner-kick decisions if there is a clear and obvious error. Also, only the captain is now allowed to ask referees for explanations, and if any other player(s) tries to speak to officials or surround an official, they will be issued a yellow card.

The World Cup hasn't yet begun, but it's already seen controversy over Iran's participation. The country might withdraw due to its ongoing regional conflict with Israel and the USA. The USA will co-host the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.

Initially, Iran's sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, stated that the country would boycott the tournament. But then a tweet from Donald Trump, who said that he can't guarantee the safety of Iran's players, the country made a U-turn on their original decision. They have now asked FIFA for an alternate venue to their group stages, which are scheduled to take place in the US.