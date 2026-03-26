Rodri hints at Manchester City exit, refuses to rule out Real Madrid move: ‘You can’t turn them down'

In a bold move, Rodri has opened the door to a move away from Manchester City. Speaking during international duty, the midfielder hinted that he is thinking about a future beyond the Premier League club and wants to return to Spain. He joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019. He spent most of last season sidelined due to an ACL injury, and then a hamstring issue spoiled the first half of the ongoing season.

He has regained full match fitness, justified by his playing the full 90 minutes in nine of his last 11 league games.

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Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, he said, "I’d like to return, yes, obviously."

"For me, La Liga is where I started. I still follow it, it’s true not as much as before, but I still follow it."

‘The Bernabeu is always incredible’: Rodri When asked if he would join Real Madrid, arch-rivals of his former side Atletico, he said it was possible, as other players had done so in the past.

"No, I mean, there have been many players who have gone down that path, right? And especially not directly, but over time. I mean, for me, you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world," he said.

"They have a fanbase that really goes all out for them, and for me, the Bernabeu is always incredible, a stadium that’s very imposing."

Despite keeping the door open to an exit, he maintained that he is happy with City. "I have to admit that the Premier League is my weakness."

"I think it’s a thrilling league but at the same time very demanding, meaning it pushes you to the limit. I’ve been there for seven years now, and I’m noticing the passage of time, but for the moment I’m very happy there.

"I'm currently recovering from an injury, and what worries me right now is my feeling, my level, how to get back to my previous level. Not the contract issue, that will come, especially with a World Cup coming up, which is crucial for reaching my level.

"Right now I’m free, well, obviously I have a year left on my contract, obviously there will be a point where we’ll have to sit down and talk, have a conversation," he added.