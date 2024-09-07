Lionel Messi's heartwarming tribute leaves Luis Suarez bursting into tears after final game for Uruguay

Argentine great Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt message for his good friend and Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez after his final international match for Uruguay. Suarez has announced his retirement from international football but will continue playing club football. The former Liverpool and Barcelona player retired with 69 goals scored with the national team. Lionel Messi gave a heartwarming tribute to Luis Suarez

In his final international match, he failed to guide Uruguay to a win as they settled for a stalemate against Paraguay but he received an incredible send-off from the fans and his current and former teammates.

Messi, who plays alongside Suarez at Inter Miami, shared a recorded video message with him and said he deserved the tribute that the Uruguan federation gave him.

"Hello Fatty. I wanted to be present and record this video on such a meaningful day for you, for your family, for the people of Uruguay and for football fans in general because of who you are and everything you’ve given to the national team and your country. I was lucky to be by your side, and I know how hard it was to make this decision because I know how much playing for the Uruguay national team means to you," Messi said.

"I just hope you enjoy this tribute they’re giving you, which you more than deserve, for everything I mentioned before, for everything you gave to that team, you always gave your all, and until the very last day," the Argentine skipper said.

Suarez, whose career at international and club level was dogged by controversies such as his ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, was one of four Uruguay players to be shown a yellow card in a fractious encounter.

Messi expressed his elation at the prospect of being part of Suarez's current football chapter, partnering with him at Inter Miami.

"You’re leaving a great legacy for the people today and for the new generations to come. This is the end of a very important chapter in your career, but hopefully there are many more years ahead in football and I’m happy that those years will be here, that we get to be together again on the same team and enjoy each day," he wrote.

Despite the South American rivalry, Messi and Suarez shared a strong bond since their Barcelona days when the duo won every trophy during their time in Spain and formed one of the best trios in football alongside Neymar.

Suarez was left in tears after hearing Messi's kind words for him.

"I hope you enjoy this night with your loved ones and all the people you’ve always had by your side and wanted close. Big hug, I love you very much, goodbye," he concluded.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been out of action since the 2024 Copa America final after sustaining a knee injury. He recently returned to Inter Miami's training, but the decision on his return has not yet been made.