Lionel Messi in Delhi: A guide to GOAT tour event at Arun Jaitley Stadium - All you need to know

Lionel Messi, centre, and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, right, and Luis Suarez will attend the Delhi event on Monday.(PTI) Here is a detailed guide to advisory covering entry rules, ticketing, baggage, parking and key highlights to help fans have a smooth experience at the event. Lionel Messi’s India tour is entering its final stretch, with the Delhi stop set to bring the curtain down on his much-anticipated visit. The Argentine superstar is scheduled to arrive in the capital on December 15 and will interact with fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium later in the afternoon. With massive crowds expected once again, the Delhi leg is likely to deliver another spectacle as supporters turn up in large numbers for a last chance to catch a glimpse of Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul before the tour concludes.

Messi will meet the Chief Justice of India and the Army chief at a member of Parliament’s house after his visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence during his Delhi leg of the India tour on Monday.

Here is a detailed guide to the advisory covering entry rules, ticketing, baggage, parking and key highlights to help fans have a smooth experience at the event.

Entry and conduct

Children aged two years and above must carry a valid ticket for entry. Any form of foul, abusive, discriminatory or threatening behaviour will not be permitted, and entry may be denied if a ticket’s QR code appears tampered with. Refunds will only be processed if the event is cancelled, and re-entry will not be allowed once spectators exit the venue.

Ticketing and digital access

Fans are required to keep their digital tickets readily available on their phones. Tickets can be accessed via the ‘Profile’ section of the District app using the mobile number registered at booking. QR codes will unlock shortly before the event (8:30 AM on December 15, as per the advisory). A valid government-issued photo ID is mandatory at entry, and spectators are advised to carry sufficient cash or cards for in-venue purchases.

Baggage and prohibited items

No bags are allowed inside the stadium. Spectators must leave prohibited items at home and remain responsible for their belongings. Items such as outside food and beverages, alcohol, weapons, drones, power banks, cameras, laptops, umbrellas, banners, helmets, coins, perfumes, selfie sticks and bottles are strictly prohibited. Baby food and milk will be permitted for those attending with infants.

Parking and access

Parking at the stadium is limited, and fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport. Free parking has been arranged at designated locations including Ram Leela Ground, Rajghat Power House, Indira Gandhi Stadium, Hindi Bhawan, Asaf Ali Road and the multi-level car park opposite Lok Nayak Hospital. Attendees are advised to arrive early and follow instructions from on-ground staff.

Event highlights

The programme will feature a felicitation ceremony for Lionel Messi at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fans can also look forward to a celebrity exhibition match, a special game involving young talents alongside Messi, and a penalty shootout segment.