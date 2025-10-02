Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lionel Messi is coming! India tour later in 2025 confirmed, ‘very special’ shoutout sparks fan meltdown

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 02:19 pm IST

Lionel Messi confirms his visit to India later in 2025. Gets nostalgic about his last visit in 2014.

Lionel Messi is officially coming to India in December 2025. Exactly 14 years since his last appearance on these shores. Organisers have aligned on a mid-December window with a multi-city format designed around fan interactions, celebratory events, and legacy moments.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF shoots during an MLS match.(Getty Images via AFP)
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF shoots during an MLS match.(Getty Images via AFP)

“It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago, the fans were fantastic,” Messi said. Notably, 14 years ago, Lionel Messi visited Kolkata, where he played a friendly international match. The recent statement of the Argentinian maestro sets an emotional tone for a week that is likely to be dominated by nostalgia and massive fandom.

What is included in the tour

The current schedules point to a Dec 13-15 window, with four-city visits across Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The reports indicate the tour would culminate in the capital city on December 15, where a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been discussed. Unlike the last tour of Messi, this time, fan events and stage shows would be the center of attraction rather than the star in action.

Kolkata is slated to open the tour, preserving the symbolic arc of Messi’s first visit to his return as a World Cup-winning captain. Mumbai is expected to feature high-visibility engagements, while Ahmedabad and New Delhi would provide a spectacular close to the circuit. The details could still be shuffled for security and logistics, but the four-city tour itinerary remains confirmed across multiple reports.

Significance of the visit

Messi’s choice to foreground the line “India is a very special country” is much more than just courtesy. It is a deliberate signal to his huge fanbase in the football frenzy nation that has matured in scale and sophistication since his last visit. For a generation that has discovered Mess on late-night telecasts and social feeds, this would be a golden chance to watch their icon. Messi’s statement also reframes the tour as a recognition of Indian fandom’s permanence and purchasing power in the world game.

Commercially, the visit is a tidal event in Indian football. Culturally, this is a chance to locate Indian football inside a global conversation that Messi, more than anyone else in the world, can ignite by just showing up.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi is coming! India tour later in 2025 confirmed, ‘very special’ shoutout sparks fan meltdown
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On