Lionel Messi leads Argentina's fighting spirit and his warriors refuse to surrender

Lionel Messi and Argentina continue to show why they remain one of the most compelling stories of this World Cup. They may not dominate every match, and there are moments when they look vulnerable, but they possess something no other team does. They have Messi. No matter how difficult the situation, he can change a game in an instant, and he has done it repeatedly over the last two World Cups.

Lionel Messi holds immense respect from his teammates in Argentina. (Getty Images via AFP)

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That was the case once again against Egypt. Argentina trailed 2-0 and looked headed for a shock exit before Messi took control. His cross found Cristian Romero to pull one back, and minutes later, he scored the equaliser himself. In the space of seven minutes, the mood of the match changed completely. Enzo Fernandez completed the comeback in stoppage time as Argentina sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory to keep their title defence alive.

Argentina's journey to this point has not been straightforward. After the Diego Maradona era, the country searched for another leader capable of carrying the weight of expectation. That responsibility eventually fell on a young boy from Rosario named Lionel Andres Messi. His talent was never in doubt, but trophies remained out of reach for years. Argentina finished runners-up at the 2014 World Cup and suffered heartbreak in back-to-back Copa America finals. The disappointment reached its peak after the 2018 World Cup, when many believed Messi's chance to win the biggest prizes with his country had slipped away.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead, a new chapter began. Lionel Scaloni took charge and built a team around belief, commitment and togetherness. Many of the players had grown up watching Messi and now shared the dressing room with their idol. Rodrigo De Paul, Cristian Romero, Leandro Paredes and Emiliano Martinez became the backbone of a side willing to fight for every ball. The next generation, including Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, added fresh energy and quality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, a new chapter began. Lionel Scaloni took charge and built a team around belief, commitment and togetherness. Many of the players had grown up watching Messi and now shared the dressing room with their idol. Rodrigo De Paul, Cristian Romero, Leandro Paredes and Emiliano Martinez became the backbone of a side willing to fight for every ball. The next generation, including Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, added fresh energy and quality. {{/usCountry}}

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That group ended Argentina's long wait for a major title by winning the Copa America in 2021 before lifting the World Cup a year later. Against Egypt, they showed those same qualities once again. Messi provided the inspiration, but the team around him refused to give up, proving that Argentina's greatest strength is not just their captain, but the belief that runs through the entire squad.

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Argentina have carried that same spirit into this World Cup. Their 2022 triumph was never built on easy victories, and that identity continues to define this team. The shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the last World Cup could have broken their campaign, but instead it brought the squad closer together. Messi responded with greater determination, the players rallied around him and Argentina grew stronger with every passing game.

They did not cruise to the title. Every step of the journey tested them. They were pushed to the limit by the Netherlands in a dramatic quarterfinal and then endured one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played against France. Through every setback and every moment of pressure, one thing never changed. Argentina stayed united, and Messi never allowed belief to fade. He led by example, while the players around him matched his commitment with relentless effort.

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Argentina's fighting spirit keeps them alive

That fighting spirit has returned in this World Cup. Argentina were pushed to the edge by Cape Verde, needing extra time to survive before booking their place in the round of 16. Against Egypt, they stared elimination in the face after falling two goals behind, only to produce another remarkable comeback in the closing minutes. Time and again, this team has shown it will not accept defeat, regardless of the circumstances. They keep believing, they keep fighting and, with Messi leading from the front, they continue to find a way when everything appears lost. That resilience remains the biggest reason why the defending champions are still standing.

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At the same time, the tournament has exposed Argentina's vulnerabilities. They have not looked as dominant as many expected before the World Cup began. Cape Verde stretched them to extra time, while Egypt came within minutes of producing one of the biggest upsets in tournament history. There are clear areas that need improvement if Argentina are to lift the trophy again.

Yet they still possess the one advantage every other nation wishes it had. They have Messi. At 39, he continues to decide the biggest matches, leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals and delivering in the moments that matter most. More importantly, the players around him understand exactly what he means to this team. Their respect for their captain is visible in the way they run, tackle and refuse to give up. That bond has carried Argentina through difficult moments before, and it is keeping their title defence alive once again. The question now is whether that spirit alone can carry them all the way to another World Cup crown.

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