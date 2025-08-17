Lionel Messi makes stunning no-look backheel assist for Luis Suarez in MLS, awestruck fans demand 'come back to Europe'

Lionel Messi sent another timely reminder in the Major League Soccer just why his presence changes everything. Making his comeback from a hamstring injury, the Inter Miami captain returned in trademark fashion on Saturday night, scoring one goal and creating another in a 3-1 win over reigning champions LA Galaxy. Lionel Messi's assist for Luis Suarez(X)

Messi, who had missed Miami’s previous two games, was introduced at halftime to a deafening reception inside DRV PNK Stadium. Within minutes, the chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” were ringing out, and by full time, the fans had been treated to another showcase of his trademark magic.

His decisive moment came with a familiar touch of brilliance. Picking up the ball with space to work in, Messi needed no second invitation. A clean strike and the net rippled, Inter Miami were back in front, and the crowd erupted. Defender Maximiliano Falcón admitted afterwards that the team has almost come to take such genius for granted. “We're used to this. You saw what he did, got the ball with a clear look at goal and scored,” he said.

But one of the best moments came late in the second half, when the Argentine produced a breathtaking no-look assist for Luis Suarez, threading a pass that left the Galaxy defence helpless. The finish made it 3-1.

Watch the assist:

The fans, left awestruck with Messi's brilliant assist, demanded his return to Europe, with many hoping he had stayed on the continent. Messi left Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 to join Inter Miami.

Head coach Javier Mascherano said Messi’s competitive edge is what sets him apart even after so many years at the top. “He wants to play every single game. He wanted to play in Orlando also. You have to understand why Leo is Leo, because he always wants to be on the pitch,” Mascherano explained.

Messi had been sidelined since pulling up with a hamstring strain against Necaxa on August 2 in the Leagues Cup. Miami advanced to the quarterfinals of that competition without him but were handed a humbling 4-1 defeat by rivals Orlando City in league action. His return could not have been more timely, with a crunch clash against Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL set for Wednesday.

For Galaxy, the defeat came as they rotated heavily with their own Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Pachuca looming.