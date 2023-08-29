Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami likely to move to new home ground

Inter Miami have certainly left no stone unturned to make Lionel Messi feel at home. And why not? The arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner has certainly proved to be an effective move for the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit. Powered by Messi magic, the Herons have been unbeaten in their last nine games, across all competitions. Inter Miami are now reportedly planning to set up a new home base. The team currently play their home games at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The new stadium, named Miami Freedom Park, will reportedly be constructed on 131-acre land close to the Miami International Airport. Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball in the second half during match between Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls.(Getty Images via AFP)

Inter Miami shared an update on the project on social media. The American side confirmed that they have already begun the construction work for the state-of-the-art stadium, which can host around 25,000 fans. “The Freedom To Dream continues. Construction has officially begun on Miami Freedom Park. Our new 25,000-seat fútbol specific stadium, 58-acre public park, and entertainment district are scheduled to open in 2025,” read the post.

England great David Beckham and the other members of the Inter Miami board have been planning to come up with a multi-faceted space over the past few years. Now it seems, Inter Miami will be able to open up the new home venue for their talismanic goalscorer- Lionel Messi. As per his current contract, Messi is set to stay with Inter Miami till 2025. Inter Miami also have a chance to extend Messi’s stay by one year.

According to a release on Inter Miami’s official website, a 58-acre public park will be constructed inside the Miami Freedom Park. The vast area will have dedicated space for offices, restaurants, shops as well as luxurious hotels. The construction crew has already begun the groundwork, with Development veteran Devon McCorkle overseeing the project.

“Everyone wants to be part of what we’re creating. A new entertainment district that will be the centrepiece of family activities and experiences in Miami. We are in discussions with stadium sponsors, hotel brands, major attraction operators, restaurant groups, cultural institutions and many other exciting potential partners. We will deliver an incredible home for them at Miami Freedom Park,” McCorkle said.

Inter Miami’s Managing Owner Jorge Mas believes that the structure will “set a new standard of what sports complexes can be.”

“I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025,” he was quoted as saying on the club’s website.

The team that is working on the Miami Freedom Park consists of the global arena and stadia design firm Manica, the city’s popular architecture firm Arquitectonica and stadium project manager CAA Icon. While the football stadium will open its gate in 2025, the other facilities are expected to be completed later this year.

