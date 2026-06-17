Lionel Messi scripts history, becomes first-ever player to play in six FIFA World Cups

Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar, scripted history on Wednesday morning after he was named in the team sheet for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match against Algeria at the Kansas City Stadium. With this, the 38-year-old became the first-ever player to play in six FIFA World Cups. The forward made his World Cup debut in 2006and has featured in every edition since. The match against Algeria also marked Messi's 200th international cap. Cristiano Ronaldo could become the second player to play in six World Cups, and he could achieve the feat as soon as later today if he is named in the starting XI against DR Congo.

Lionel Messi scripted history against Algeria. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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He has played in 26 games so far, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists. His long wait came to an end in 2022, when Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar, beating France in a thrilling final that went to penalties.

Before 2022, Argentina had come ever so close in 2014, but lost in the final against eventual winners Germany in extra time. In both 2014 and 2022, Messi was awarded the Golden Ball.

Before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Messi was dealing with a minor hamstring injury. But ever since training began for the 48-team tournament, the forward had looked better and better, and on the eve of the game, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Messi would indeed start against Algeria.

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{{^usCountry}} “Not only the Argentinian population but everybody - the whole planet - wants to see him play. Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentina fans but supporters all over the world,” Scaloni told reporters on the eve of the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Not only the Argentinian population but everybody - the whole planet - wants to see him play. Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentina fans but supporters all over the world,” Scaloni told reporters on the eve of the game. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "There's nothing negative to say. He's always been there, and he's essential for us. He's going to remain that way,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There's nothing negative to say. He's always been there, and he's essential for us. He's going to remain that way,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Messi will be looking to create history and help Argentina win back-to-back titles. Only twice before has a country been a repeat World Cup winner. Italy did it in 1938, while Brazil achieved the feat in 1962. If Messi goes on to achieve the same, he would join Pele in the elite list of players to have won the World Cup back-to-back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Messi will be looking to create history and help Argentina win back-to-back titles. Only twice before has a country been a repeat World Cup winner. Italy did it in 1938, while Brazil achieved the feat in 1962. If Messi goes on to achieve the same, he would join Pele in the elite list of players to have won the World Cup back-to-back. {{/usCountry}}

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Coming back to Messi, he hasn't yet spoken to the media since his arrival at Argentina's base camp in Kansas City, but the training sessions made it sure that the eight-time Ballon d'Or looked fit and relaxed.

Earlier, he had put any concerns about his hamstring to rest by playing 20 minutes and scoring in a tune-up with Iceland.

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