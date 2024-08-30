Lionel Messi to play in 2026 FIFA World Cup? Argentina teammate Alexis Mac Allister makes bombshell revelation

Since his ligament injury in Argentina's victorious Copa America 2024 final vs Colombia in July, Lionel Messi has been out of action and has been on the sidelines. He also wasn't named in the roster for Argentina's World Cup qualifiers vs Chile and Colombia. Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup after winning 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar.

Speaking to the media, Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister revealed how the absence of their talismanic captain was making the team 'stronger', and also mentioned that opponents are usually more afraid with Messi on the pitch.

Speaking to ESPN, MacAllister said, "We always focus a lot on the group and the team. We know that when Leo is not there, we have to become even stronger because we don't have that player who, when things go wrong, can save us."

"We know that when Leo is there, they (rivals) are a little more afraid, it is normal. We also have players who play in big clubs in Europe and when they see the Argentine National Team, they know that it is not going to be an easy match and that's what we want. We want to do our best so that the rival has a difficult day", he added.

When asked if Messi would participate in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, Mac Allister said, "If you ask my feelings, yes. I think he will be there. At least, listening to him in interviews or seeing how he trains every time we join the national team, or how he plays, I have no doubt that he could easily be there. But, well, it’s a very personal decision."

"It will likely be announced closer [to the World Cup] when he sees how he feels. And I hope he can be there. I’ve always said that, for me, Leo, being the best in the world, has the ability to make a difference, even as he gets older," he added.

Messi also hasn't featured for Inter Miami since his Copa America return, but was recently seen training which led to speculation that he could be back soon.