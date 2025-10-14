Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
Lionel Messi to skip Kerala visit? Event sponsor drops bombshell update: 'Reports of Argentina not coming are…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 02:57 pm IST

According to reports, Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team might change their November schedule.

There are question marks on Argentina's visit to Kerala in November for a friendly match. According to TyC Sports, Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team might change their November schedule and travel to Africa for their match, instead of coming to India. The report said, "The scheduled tour of the Argentine National Team for November could undergo modifications: the first match will be against Angola in the African country, and the second, which was initially planned in India, could also be moved to Africa, with Morocco as a possible opponent."

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.(AFP)
However, according to the organisers, Messi will come to Kerala for a friendly match. Speaking to The Quint, an official of Reporter Broadcasting Company, the event sponsor, stated, "The reports of Argentina not coming to Kerala are totally fake. Argentina’s match will go ahead as planned. They will play against Australia on 17 November, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. We have confirmation from the Argentina Football Association (AFA)."

"Yes, Lionel Messi will be coming to Kerala. We are in contact with the Argentina Football Association, and they have confirmed the same. In fact, we have also announced the travelling Argentina squad. Lionel Messi has been named as the captain, so definitely he will come," he added.

Messi will also visit the country in December, and will travel to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, earlier Messi had confirmed his India visit. In a social media statement, he said, "It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago — the fans were fantastic."

"India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game."

