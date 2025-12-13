Lionel Messi upset with mismanagement in Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium, Sourav Ganguly wanted him to ‘stay longer’: Report

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, center, arrives at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.(AP) Inside details have now emerged and it has come to light that even Lionel Messi was unhappy with the mismanagement at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is one of the biggest footballers in the world; hence, it's no surprise that the fans in Kolkata were overjoyed to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. The supporters of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had paid between INR 4,500 and INR 10,000 for tickets; however, they were left disappointed after failing to catch a proper glimpse of the 38-year-old. Messi, who was surrounded by intense security and VVIPs, decided to leave the Salt Lake Stadium just 10 minutes after arriving, leaving the supporters disappointed.

Absolute chaos ensued as fans began hurling chairs and water bottles, and even the organiser was abused by some. The supporters quickly made their way to the centre, and vandalism was reported. The police failed to control the crowd, and as a result, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to be deployed.

According to the news agency PTI, Messi was constantly surrounded by hundreds of people, who were believed to be supporters of the ruling party, the Trinamool Congress. This resulted in the fans not getting a glimpse of Messi, and the Argentine superstar made his way out.

Earlier, after entering the stadium, Messi had immediately gone to shake hands with the players of Mohun Bagan All Stars and Diamond Harbour All Stars, who had played an exhibition match just before the football icon's arrival.

Former India international footballer Lalkamal Bhowmick, who was a part of the Diamond Harbour All Stars team, has now revealed inside details, revealing that even Messi complained of mismanagement during his time on the ground.

“Messi looked happy man initially as he met with the players. A little later, I heard Messi saying his team, ‘Since I came inside, I am only walking this side and that side. What is happening?’,” Bhowmick told Livemint.

On the other hand, another Indian international, Dipendu Biswas, said that he had asked the organisers to do a celebratory lap around the stadium in an open jeep, but his advice wasn't followed.

“I told Satadru (Dutta) firstly to do a celebratory lap in an open jeep around the stadium with Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. One must understand this a fan's event and they have come to watch Messi by spending thousands of money,” he said.

Ganguly wanted Messi to stay longer

According to LiveMint, Messi, Suarez, and De Paul sat in the car after making their way out of the Salt Lake Stadium, as members of Team Messi were firm in their decision not to continue with the event. However, West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, West Bengal police DGP Rajeev Kumar, and the organiser Satadru were seen trying to convince the management of Messi.

Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and BCCI President, was one of the chief guests for the event. He was heard saying, "It would be nice if you stayed a little longer.”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also slated to be part of the event inside the stadium; however, he left after seeing the chaos inside. It is worth mentioning that SRK had earlier met Messi and Suarez at the hotel in the morning.

The entire chaos resulted in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologising to Messi and the fans of the football star.

I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” Banerjee posted on X.