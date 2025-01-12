Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lionel Messi's visit to India confirmed, minister reveals dates; Argentina football team to play friendly in Kerala

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 12, 2025 08:02 PM IST

The World Cup in Qatar saw Argentina and Lionel Messi receive plenty of support from India, especially from the people of Kerala.

Lionel Messi finally won the trophy which had eluded him throughout his career, clinching the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar. Argentina defeated France in penalties, as Messi scripted history. The World Cup in Qatar saw Argentina and Messi receive plenty of support from India, especially from the people of Kerala.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup.(REUTERS)
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup.(REUTERS)

Now it looks like Messi and Co. are set to visit the South Indian stage in the later half of 2025. Kerala’s sports minister V Abdurahiman said in an event in Kozhikode, “For seven days from October 25 to November 2, Messi will be in Kerala. Apart from the friendly match, he will be on a public dias for twenty minutes to see you all.”

Also Read: ISL: Bagan win derby, open eight-point lead

But it could be misinformation from the Kerala sports minister as FIFA doesn’t have any international window in the dates, mentioned by him. There are two windows available during that part of year, October 6 to 14 and November 10 to 18.

Messi is currently with Inter Miami at the MLS, in arguably the swansong phase of his career. During his glittering career, he has won eight Ballon d’Or awards, and has also been adjudged FIFA Best Player eight times. He is also the most decorated player in the history of professional football, having bagged 45 team trophies, consisting of twelve Big Five league trophies, four Champions Leagues, two Copa Americas and one World Cup.

He also has the record for most European Golden Shoes (6), most goals for a single club (672 with Barcelona), hat-tricks (36) and assists (192) in La Liga. He is also Argentina’s all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player. At the youth level, he won the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship and a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. He became the youngest Argentine to play and score in a World Cup in 2006, and took over as national team captain in 2011, leading them to three consecutive finals (2014 World Cup, 2015 Copa America and Copa America Centenario), all of which they lost.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On