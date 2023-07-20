Home / Sports / Football / Mahrez set to leave Man City and become latest star to move to Saudi Arabia

Mahrez was given permission not to go on the tour provided City received a bid that met its valuation of the Algeria international.

Riyad Mahrez could be the latest big-name player heading to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates Premier League title in May 2023(AP)
The Manchester City winger was not included Wednesday in a 25-man squad for the team’s preseason tour of Japan and South Korea amid reports he is joining Al-Ahli in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million).

Mahrez was given permission not to go on the tour provided City received a bid that met its valuation of the Algeria international, who joined the club from Leicester in 2018.

City hasn’t officially confirmed the agreement of a deal for Mahrez with Al-Ahli, a Jeddah-based team which has this offseason signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and striker Roberto Firmino following the end of his deal at Liverpool.

A slew of other top soccer stars have moved to Saudi Arabia's Pro League this offseason as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on an attempt to raise the profile of its league.

