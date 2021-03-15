IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Man Utd and Leicester pull clear in top-four battle, Spurs lose
Manchester United's Fred in action.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United's Fred in action.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man Utd and Leicester pull clear in top-four battle, Spurs lose

Tottenham had the chance to go fifth but lost 2-1 at Arsenal despite a stunning Erik Lamela goal.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:11 AM IST

Manchester United and Leicester City strengthened their hold on top-four places in the Premier League with wins on Sunday but Tottenham Hotspur's hopes diminished as they lost at Arsenal in the north London derby.

An own goal by Craig Dawson gave United a 1-0 home win over fifth-placed West Ham United after Leicester City had thrashed visiting bottom club Sheffield United 5-0 to briefly go second.

Tottenham had the chance to go fifth but lost 2-1 at Arsenal despite a stunning Erik Lamela goal.

The Argentine produced an exquisite 'Rabona' in the 33rd minute to put Spurs in front but was later sent off after a Martin Odegaard strike and Alexander Lacazette's penalty had turned the game around for the Gunners.

"The goal was sensational no doubt. But the most important thing is the result and we lost the game," Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said after his team's five-game winning run in all competitions came to a disappointing end.

In the day's early kickoff, Brighton & Hove Albion secured a valuable 2-1 win at Southampton to move three points above third-bottom Fulham in the battle to avoid relegation.

With fourth-placed Chelsea drawing and sixth-placed Everton losing on Saturday, United and Leicester had the chance to put some daylight between themselves and the teams directly below them in the table.

FAMILIAR TALE

West Ham also had every incentive at Old Trafford knowing victory would put them level on points with Chelsea and with a game in hand. But it was a familiar tale of disappointment for their boss David Moyes who has now failed to win in 14 league attempts away to Manchester United as an opposing manager.

The Londoners failed to register a goal attempt in a subdued first half and rarely looked like recovering the own goal scored by Dawson in the 53rd minute as United kept a fourth successive clean sheet for the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United's win put them back into second place with 57 points from 29 games, one more than Leicester and crucially nine ahead of West Ham. Manchester City are 14 points clear at the top after their 3-0 defeat of Fulham on Saturday.

"We could have been more comfortable towards the end," Solskjaer said. "We created massive opportunities but the final pass was missing. It was a big weekend for us this."

Moyes, who spent 10 months as Manchester United manager, said his team had slipped from their recent standards.

"I'm just disappointed we didn't take something form the game," he said. "We did better in the last 20 minutes but there was nothing as good as what we've done in recent weeks."

IHEANACHO HAT-TRICK

Leicester capitalised on crestfallen Sheffield United who parted company with manager Chris Wilder on Saturday.

Former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb hat-trick for the Foxes with Ayoze Perez also on target and an own goal by Ethan Ampadu completing the rout.

"Unacceptable performance. No excuses. Embarrassing performance from every single one of us. Very poor," Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp said.

"The gulf between them and us was men against boys. I'm not saying nobody tried, it was just the quality. We didn't have a shot on goal, which is embarrassing. If we're not careful, there will be a few more results like that."

While Sheffield United are doomed and second-bottom West Bromwich Albion in serious peril, the battle above them is intense and Brighton did themselves a huge favour by beating Southampton in the Premier League for the first time.

Goals by Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard clinched the points to move Brighton to 16th with 29 points from 28 games.

Newcastle United are now in 17th spot, two points ahead of Fulham, while Southampton's dreadful form has seen them slip dangerously close to the dog fight.

They still have a seven-point cushion to Fulham but have lost 10 of their last 12 league games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
football

Real's Hazard to miss Atalanta game, Zidane at a loss to explain issues

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:52 PM IST
The Belgian international joined Real in a 150 million euro ($178.83 million) deal in 2019 but has been blighted by injuries, making 25 La Liga appearances since signing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man City playing almost 'Total Football' under Guardiola: Rose

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Guardiola's City are league leaders in the English top-flight, boasting a 14-point lead over second-placed and rivals Manchester United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi misses a penalty.(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi misses a penalty.(REUTERS)
football

Messi set to equal Barcelona's appearance record

Reuters, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Messi will join former midfielder Xavi on 767 matches in all competitions should he take the field against Huesca at the Camp Nou and then move clear as Barca's record appearance maker when his side visit Real Sociedad next Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain.(AP)
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain.(AP)
football

Real Madrid, Man City target last 8 of Champions League

PTI, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Manchester City is running away with the Premier League title but Gladbach is in a tailspin after losing all of its six games since the Feb. 15 announcement that coach Marco Rose is joining Borussia Dortmund next season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action: File photo(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona looks to move closer to leader Atlético

PTI, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Atlético was held to a 0-0 draw at Getafe on Saturday to add to its recent struggles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jose Mourinho.(AP)
Jose Mourinho.(AP)
football

Son's injury down to packed schedule, says Mourinho

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:11 AM IST
The 28-year-old South Korean pulled up with what looked to be a hamstring issue after chasing a pass and was replaced by Erik Lamela, who netted the opener for Spurs after 33 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angel Di Maria in action.(REUTERS)
Angel Di Maria in action.(REUTERS)
football

Di Maria leaves PSG game after reports of home break-in

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:00 AM IST
On the field, days after the high of knocking out Barcelona in the Champions League, PSG came tumbling back down to reality with a 2-1 home defeat to relegation-threatened Nantes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai City FC players celebrate.((ANI/ISL))
Mumbai City FC players celebrate.((ANI/ISL))
football

The European connection in ISL dominance

By Dhiman Sarkar, Rutvick Mehta, Kolkata/mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:31 AM IST
If Atletico de Kolkata won in 2014 and 2016 and made the semi-finals in 2015, it was in no small measure because of the support from part-owners Atletico Madrid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSG lost to Nantes.(REUTERS)
PSG lost to Nantes.(REUTERS)
football

PSG lose at home to Nantes and falls 3 points behind Lille

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:13 AM IST
  • Defending champion PSG's seventh defeat of the league season leaves it three points behind leader Lille with nine games left. It is level with third-place Lyon, which hosts PSG next Sunday and won in Paris earlier this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his hat-trick. (Leicester City FC/Twitter)
Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his hat-trick. (Leicester City FC/Twitter)
football

Iheanacho hat-trick as Leicester crush Sheffield United

Reuters, Leicster
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:52 AM IST
  • Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb hat-trick as Leicester City crushed bottom side Sheffield United 5-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal were far sharper than Tottenham in the early stages. (Arsenal/Twitter)
Arsenal were far sharper than Tottenham in the early stages. (Arsenal/Twitter)
football

Arsenal rebound from Lamela 'Rabona' to beat Tottenham

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:47 AM IST
  • Martin Odegaard's deflected equaliser on the stroke of halftime and Alexandre Lacazette's 64th-minute penalty secured Arsenal's first win in six attempts against their bitter rivals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC misses a kick during Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, Thursday, February 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI02_25_2021_000266A)(PTI)
Goa: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC misses a kick during Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, Thursday, February 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI02_25_2021_000266A)(PTI)
football

Sans Sunil Chhetri, Indian football team to leave for preparatory camp in Dubai

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Chhetri, the highest Indian goal-scorer in international football with 72 strikes, won't be able to travel since he has contracted the dreaded virus. The 36-year-old is currently recovering and is in self isolation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Liverpool duo Van Dijk, Gomez unlikely to play in Euros, says Klopp

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Dutch international Van Dijk hurt his knee following a poor challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in October and needed surgery, while Gomez also underwent a knee operation after picking up an injury while training with England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.(Pool via REUTERS)
File image of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Wilder leaves Sheffield United with team last in EPL

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Wilder had been manager of his boyhood club for nearly five years, leading the Blades from the third division to the Premier League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atletico vs Getafe in action.(AP)
Atletico vs Getafe in action.(AP)
football

Atletico title bid dented with Getafe draw

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Getafe's Allan Nyom was shown a red card after a VAR review for a crunching tackle on Atletico's Renan Lodi in the 70th minute but the visitors could not make their advantage count.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP