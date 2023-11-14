Man Utd, Denmark suffer Hojlund, Eriksen injury blow

Manchester United could be without Rasmus Hojlund for a critical Champions League trip to Galatasaray, while Christian Eriksen will be sidelined for a month in the latest injury blow to the Red Devils. Manchester United's Danish midfielder #14 Christian Eriksen receives medical attention during the English Premier League football match vs Luton Town(AFP)

Despite Hojlund's five goals in four Champions League appearances for the club, United are on the brink of elimination ahead of their visit to Istanbul on November 29.

United are hoping the 20-year-old will return before the end of the month after suffering a muscle strain late on in Saturday's 1-0 win over Luton.

Eriksen had to be replaced early on in the same game and will be sidelined for longer due to a knee problem.

Both players have withdrawn from Denmark's squad for their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovenia and Northern Ireland.

Semi-finalists at Euro 2020, the Danes need a maximum of two points to secure qualification for Germany next year.

"Christian has a knee injury that is set to keep him out for around a month, while striker Rasmus suffered a muscle strain. It is hoped he will return before the end of November," United said in a statement on Monday.

Erik ten Hag has pointed to a huge list of injuries as mitigation for United's poor performances this season.

Defenders Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have missed most of the season, while influential midfielder Casemiro is also currently sidelined by a hamstring injury.

United are sixth in the Premier League, seven points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

But they are in an even more precarious position in the Champions League after three defeats in four games in Group A.

Defeat to Galatasaray would seal their exit, while a draw would leave Ten Hag's men having to beat Bayern Munich in their final match to have any chance of reaching the last 16.

