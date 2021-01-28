Man Utd slumps to shock 2-1 loss to Sheffield Utd in EPL

Last-place Sheffield United pulled off the biggest upset in the Premier League this season, beating Manchester United 2-1 away to deny Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team a return to first place on Wednesday.

A series of defensive blunders by Man United contributed to Oliver Burke scoring a deflected goal in the 74th that proved to be the winner at Old Trafford, ending the hosts’ three-month unbeaten run in the league.

United would have reclaimed top spot — at the expense of local rival Manchester City — with a win but produced an error-strewn performance, with goalkeeper David De Gea at fault for both of Sheffield United’s goals.

The Spaniard came out to punch away a corner in the 23rd minute, only to be beaten to the ball by Kean Bryan, who glanced a header in off the far post.

It meant Sheffield United led at halftime in a Premier League game for the first time this season, but Harry Maguire equalized with another header from a corner, whipped in from the left by Alex Telles in the 64th.

Burke’s goal was a comedy of errors on Man United’s part. De Gea passed the ball out straight to visiting midfielder John Lundstram, before Burke had a shot blocked by Axel Tuanzebe.

Lundstram collected the loose ball and again fed Burke, who was given time and space to send in a shot that struck the outstretched leg of Tuanzebe and went in off the underside of the crossbar.

It was just the second league win of the season for Sheffield United and both have come this month, the first against Newcastle on Jan. 12.

The team has eight points, 10 off safety.

Man United’s last loss in the league was against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Nov. 1.

