Manchester City held by Brighton to leave Champions League hopes in balance

Manchester City twice blew the lead in a 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday as Abdukodir Khusanov's own goal dented their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side led through Erling Haaland's early penalty at the Etihad Stadium.

But Pervis Estupinan hauled Brighton level and, although Omar Marmoush restored City's lead just before the interval, the Seagulls levelled again in the second half thanks to Khusanov's mistake.

City remain in fifth place in the Premier League, one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who visit Arsenal on Sunday, and one point ahead of Newcastle and seventh-placed Brighton.

The top four are guaranteed a Champions League place, while fifth is also likely to be enough depending on the result of the English clubs remaining in European competitions this term.

Reduced to fighting for a Champions League berth after a shockingly bad season, City are still far from certain to qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

That would have been unthinkable just 12 months ago, when City were marching towards a fourth consecutive English title and a sixth in seven years.

Since losing 7-0 at Nottingham Forest, Brighton had reeled off four consecutive league wins and this was another impressive display from Fabian Hurzeler's side, who still harbour genuine hopes of reaching the Champions League for the first time.

Guardiola made four changes from the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest as Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Matheus Nunes were replaced by Marmoush, Ilkay Gundogan, Stefan Ortega and Rico Lewis.

Sloppy City

City won a penalty in the 11th minute when Haaland found Marmoush in the Brighton area and the Egyptian was brought down by Adam Webster.

Haaland took the spot-kick, firing low into the bottom corner for his 100th Premier League goal involvement (84 goals and 16 assists) in just 94 appearances.

The Norway striker is the first Premier League player to reach 100 goal involvements in fewer than 100 games.

Not for the first time in their turbulent season, sloppy City were unable to hold onto their lead as Brighton drew level in the 21st minute.

Estupinan let rip with a fierce free-kick from 20 yards that caught out the wrong-footed Ortega, who was rooted to the spot as it hit the post and flashed into the net.

City tried to respond but Haaland lashed over from Gundogan's pass and Savinho's shot was blocked by Jan Paul van Hecke.

Guardiola's men kept pressing and were rewarded in the 39th minute.

Gundogan picked off a miscued Brighton pass and unfurled a precise pass to set up Marmoush for a blistering finish.

City were still fortunate to go in ahead at half-time after a mix up between Nico Gonzalez and Ruben Dias left space for Joao Pedro to shoot just wide.

It took City's leaky defence just three minutes of the second half to surrender the lead for a second time.

Adam Webster crossed into the area and Jack Hinshelwood's shot appeared to be going wide until it took a deflection off City defender Khusanov.

With City's rearguard in disarray, Brighton should have gone ahead, but Yankuba Minteh shot wastefully wide from close-range after Diego Gomez picked out the Gambian.

In a frantic finale, Brighton's Carlos Baleba smashed over with the goal at his mercy.