News / Sports / Football / Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has emergency back surgery and will miss next two games

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has emergency back surgery and will miss next two games

AP |
Aug 22, 2023 09:03 PM IST

City said Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone “emergency surgery” on a back problem and isn't expected to take charge of the team for around another month, the club said on Tuesday.

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola celebrates at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United(AFP)
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola celebrates at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United(AFP)

City said Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona, where he will spend time recovering. The surgery was successful, the club said.

His assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take over Guardiola's duties in the meantime.

“He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break,” City said of Guardiola.

City has English Premier League games against Sheffield United and Fulham before the club season pauses for two weeks for international matches.

City's first game back is in the league against West Ham on Sept. 16, and the group stage of the Champions League begins the following midweek.

The 57-year-old Lillo is in his second stint as Guardiola's assistant at City, having held the position from 2020-22 after joining from Qingdao Huanghai in China.

He left in June 2022 to take up a position as coach at Al-Sadd in Qatar.

Lillo was previously coach of Guardiola when both were in Mexico at Dorados.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out