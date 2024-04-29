 Manchester City or Arsenal, who has the easier run to the EPL title? | Football News - Hindustan Times
Manchester City or Arsenal, who has the easier run to the EPL title?

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 29, 2024 11:55 PM IST

Both Manchester City and Arsenal have a great chance to win the English Premier League. Bt who has the odds in their favour?

Are the odds stacked in favour of Manchester City or Arsenal? With just one point adrift of Arsenal and a game in hand, clearly, City are in charge of their fate. If they win all four of the upcoming matches, they will be lifting the trophy. However, it is easier said than done. First of all, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal don't look like they will be dropping any further points. They had a very tough game against Tottenham Hotspur, but came away with 3 points to stay ahead of City.

Both Manchester City and Arsenal have their task cut out, but which team has an easier run?(AFP)
Both Manchester City and Arsenal have their task cut out, but which team has an easier run?(AFP)

Read More: Will Manchester City win the League? “Mountain to climb,” says Pep Guardiola

Now, the final result will depend on whom they play. While Arsenal will be playing against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton. None of these teams have really clicked during the season and they are unlikely to post any kind of fight against the Gunners. Having said that, you can always count on Manchester United to try and pull off an upset, but this season has not really been very charitable to them. However, they will be playing at Old Trafford and that could be a tough nut for Arsenal to crack.

Read More: How Liverpool's season unravelled and what Jurgen Klopp thinks about it

Manchester City on the other hand have an easier run in three games, but one is going to be very tough. They will be playing against Tottenham Hotspur and as they proved against Arsenal, they can do a lot of damage. And yes, City will be playing away from home. The other three teams City have to play are Wolves, West Ham and Fulham. Apart from West Ham, there is no real challenge for City.

If either Arsenal or Manchester City draw a match or lose one, then Gunners' big goal difference will come in handy.

Read More: Aston Villa close in on Champions League spot even as Tottenham give chase

The die has been cast and both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta know that the only way to keep their chances alive are to amke sure they win all the matches they still have to play and hope that their rival falters.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Sports / Football / Manchester City or Arsenal, who has the easier run to the EPL title?
