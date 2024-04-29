How Liverpool's season unravelled and what Jurgen Klopp thinks about it

Liverpool, not so long ago favorites to win the English Premier League, have been overtaken and dumped by Manchester City and Arsenal over the last few weeks. It is quite a downfall and now, they are left hoping that either of these two rivals, drop points to bring Liverpool back into contention. However, that did not happen on Sunday with both Manchester City and Arsenal securing wins, but in contrasting styles. Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp seen arguing during the last match played by Liverpool.(Action Images via Reuters)

In the end, the fans and the entire team will be desperate to make sure Jurgen Klopp ends his Liverpool career on a high note, but is that likely to happen? City Manager Pep Guardiola has indicated that he does not see Arsenal dropping any points from here on. City itself look unlikely to do so considering they have an easier run to the end of the season.

How did it come to this pass? Just a few weeks ago, Liverpool were eyeing a historic quadruple of trophies. However, they exited the FA Cup and even the Europa League and the woeful form has stretched into the Premier League too.

They still had some hope left, but Saturday's 2-2 draw against West Ham has almost ended their title chase. That this was disappointing is clear, but it has also affected the players so much that in the match against West Ham, substitute Mohammed Salah was seen arguing vociferously with Klopp.

Wo what does Klopp himself think of Liverpool’s situation?

"Do they (Manchester City and Arsenal) look like they will lose two or three games?" AFP quoted him as asking in a presser.

"No, I don't think so but, honestly, I'm not angry or whatever... I don't think about it. It's just we have to win football games and let's see what that means in the end,” he answered, putting the entire thing behind and focusing on the next few games.