IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United-Liverpool game rearranged for May 13
Manchester United-Liverpool game rearranged for May 13(ManUtd / Twitter)
Manchester United-Liverpool game rearranged for May 13(ManUtd / Twitter)
football

Manchester United-Liverpool game rearranged for May 13

The match was called off on Sunday after United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 11:08 PM IST

Manchester United's postponed home Premier League match against Liverpool has been rearranged for May 13, the league said on Wednesday.

The match was called off on Sunday after United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The rescheduling of the game means United must play two games in the space of two days as their home game against Leicester City has been moved forward a day to May 11.

United's penultimate league game at home to Fulham has been scheduled for May 18, allowing the club to host a limited number of fans in line with the government's plan to ease lockdown restrictions in England.

Liverpool's trip to West Bromwich Albion will take place on May 16 as planned.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
premier league manchester united liverpool + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP