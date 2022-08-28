Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo proves Liverpool legend snub was ‘personal’, pranks Rio Ferdinand

Having recently snubbed Jamie Carragher, Cristiano Ronaldo proved that it was personal ahead of Manchester United's Premier League match vs Southampton on Saturday. Ahead of United's win against Liverpool, Ronaldo totally ignored the Liverpool legend, but greeted former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane. Fans pointed out that the snub could be due to Carragher being a former Liverpool player, but then on Saturday, the Portugal striker proved it wasn't an anti-Liverpool gesture when he greeted Peter Crouch, who represented the Anfield outfit during his playing career.

Crouch, who was working on the touchline for BT Sport, was greeted by Ronaldo, who also pranked his former teammate Rio Ferdinand, by squirting water on his shoes. The former Manchester United captain exclaimed, "I've got suede shoes on and he's squirting water on my shoes man!"

Recently speaking on his Vibe with Five show, Ferdinand revealed that Ronaldo's gesture towards Carragher was deliberate. "Knowing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamie Carragher's been very vocal about Ronaldo being the problem and stuff like that", he said.

"Trust me, Cristiano would've seen those comments and would've been thinking walking over there I'll just let this guy know with a little… he needs to kind of calm him down, humiliate him and show him up, whatever way you want to dress it up live on TV."

"Cristiano is very calculated, he's very aware of what's going on, he's not somebody who sits at home and switches off."

"I've always said this, he uses social media and people's comments as fuel to drive him on to be the best he's done that since he was a young kid. Anyone who spoke bad about him in the media he knew about it. He mentioned Gary Lineker to me once about stuff because Gary Lineker is a massive Messi fan. I was thinking bro you're not even in this country how are you seeing the footage. He knows everything."

"For Jamie Carragher to continually call him out, he's got a right to his own opinion Jamie, but Cristiano will take that personally. He's an emotional guy and he'll show that his actions were no surprise to me. I find it funny, I find it hilarious to be honest", he further added.

United managed to build on their win against Liverpool and sealed their second victory of the ongoing Premier League campaign, edging past Southampton 1-0, at the St Mary's Stadium. Bruno Fernandes (55') and Ronaldo came in as a second-half substitute in place of Jadon Sancho, to help close the match out for United.

