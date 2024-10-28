Manchester United sack Erik Ten Hag after horror start to season, Ruud van Nistelrooy named interim manager

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik Ten Hag after the team's 1-2 loss to West Ham United on Sunday. Ten Hag, who joined the club in 2022, had a difficult start to the season as Manchester United are currently placed at the 14th spot in the Premier League points table with just three wins in 9 matches. They are also yet to win a Europa League match this season. Erik ten Hag applauds fans after the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester United.(AFP)

Manchester United released an official statement on Monday that Ten Hag has left his role at the club.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024,” the club released a statement.

The Premier League giants expressed their gratitude to Ten Hag for his time with the club and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have announced that Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over the charge as the interim manager while the club is in search of a permanent head coach for the side.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited,” it concluded.

The 54-year-old Dutchman's job was under threat for most of last season as United recorded their worst Premier League finish in eighth; However, he somehow managed to convince British billionaire and INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe and remained the coach this season.

A surprise FA Cup final win over Manchester City in the final played a massive role in Ten Hag retaining his position at the start of the season, but things ran out for him after they had a horror start to this season.

He signed a new contract to extend his stay until 2026 and get another chance to restore the 20-times English league champions to former glories.

Early results this season, however, suggested Ten Hag was not going to achieve that.