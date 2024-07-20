Manolo Marquez appointed as India men's football team head coach

The AIFF on Saturday confirmed that Manolo Marquez has been appointed as the Indian men's football team's head coach. Marquez will succeed Igor Stimac in the role. The Spanish football manager is currently in-charge of FC Goa in the Indian Super League, and AIFF stated that Marquez will remain the manager of the club throughout the 2024-25 season, while also handling the responsibilities of the Indian football team. Manolo Marquez(AIFF)

“During the 2024-25 season, Mr. Marquez will continue his role as the head coach of first team at FC Goa, handling both responsibilities concurrently before assuming the national coaching role on a full-time basis,” a release from the AIFF stated.

Commenting on the development, AIFF President Shri Kalyan Chaubey stated, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Marquez to this important role and are also thankful to FC Goa for their generosity of releasing him for national duty. We look forward to working with Mr. Marquez in the years ahead. The AIFF, FC Goa, and Mr. Marquez will collaborate closely to ensure there is minimal impact between the two jobs and strive to achieve the best possible results for all involved.”

Marquez also issued a statement on his appointment, thanking the federation for “providing flexibility” for him to work with FC Goa concurrently with the Indian team for the upcoming season.

“It's an honour for me to be the National Football Team coach of India, a country I consider my second home. India and its people are something I feel attached to and I feel a part of since I first came to this beautiful country. I want to do my best to bring success to the millions of fans we have.

"I am very grateful to FC Goa for allowing us the flexibility to help the national team during the coming season while I am still the club’s head coach. I'm grateful to the AIFF for this opportunity and we hope to do great things for football,” Marquez said, as quoted by the AIFF.

Marquez has been coaching in India since 2020. He has coached two ISL clubs – his first stint was with Hyderabad FC (2020-23), before he switched over to FC Goa (2023-present). He is an ISL Cup winner with Hyderabad FC in 2021-22. Overall, Marquez had an extensive coaching career in Spain – Las Palmas (top division) and Las Palmas B, Espanyol B, Badalona, Prat, Europa (third division).