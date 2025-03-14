Menu Explore
Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson included in England squad for World Cup qualifiers

AP |
Mar 14, 2025 04:05 PM IST

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson included in England squad for World Cup qualifiers

LONDON — Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have been included in coach Thomas Tuchel's first England squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

HT Image
HT Image

Rashford's international future had been uncertain after Manchester United sent him out on loan to Aston Villa. Both he and Henderson missed out on last summer’s European Championship.

Tuchel on Friday also included uncapped defenders Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn in his 26-man squad. Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly is 18, while Newcastle's Burn gets his first call-up at the age of 32.

England hosts Albania next Friday and Latvia three days later at Wembley Stadium.

The 34-year-old Henderson left Liverpool in the summer of 2023 for a big-money move to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, but he lasted just six months and transferred to Ajax, in part to face European competition and keep his place in the England team.

But Henderson wasn't picked by former coach Gareth Southgate for the Euros, where England reached the final before losing 2-1 to Spain.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson , Jordan Pickford , Aaron Ramsdale , James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn , Levi Colwill , Marc Guehi , Reece James , Ezri Konsa , Myles Lewis-Skelly , Tino Livramento , Jarell Quansah , Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham , Eberechi Eze , Curtis Jones , Jordan Henderson , Cole Palmer , Morgan Rogers , Declan Rice

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen , Anthony Gordon , Phil Foden , Harry Kane , Marcus Rashford , Dominic Solanke

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

