Marcus Rashford left out of England's provisional Euro 2024 squad

Forward Marcus Rashford was the most high-profile omission as England manager Gareth Southgate named his provisional Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday while there was also no place for experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson. England's Marcus Rashford with manager Gareth Southgate after being substituted (REUTERS)

Several uncapped players -- Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton -- did make the provisional list of 33.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Southgate will cut his squad to 26 by the June 7 deadline.

The exclusion of Rashford and former Liverpool midfielder Henderson were the big surprises given the loyalty Southgate has shown them and their roles in previous tournament runs.

Rashford, 26, has earned 60 caps and scored 17 goals, including three at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but has struggled for form this season with only seven Premier League goals for Manchester United.

Henderson may also be considering his international future after his decision to join Ajax Amsterdam after a short spell with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq did not pay off with a call-up.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling also missed out but his team mate Cole Palmer was included after a superb season.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw makes the provisional squad despite the left back being out for a lengthy period with injury.

"These are difficult calls. With Marcus I just feel other players in that area have had better seasons. It's as simple as that," Southgate said about Rashford's absence.

"This has been as complicated a group as I can remember picking."

England are widely regarded as favourites for the tournament in Germany after reaching the final of Euro 2020 and the fact they have arguably the most-talented batch of players in recent times, with the likes of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka all enjoying sensational club seasons.

While England boast a formidable attacking threat, there are concerns about their defence which is perhaps why Southgate is prepared to look at new candidates before he has to make his final call for the tournament.

Southgate has remained loyal to Manchester United's Harry Maguire while his team mate Shaw remains a "long shot" because of a muscle injury that has sidelined him since February. The inclusion of Quansah, Branthwaite and Marc Guehi give Southgate defensive options.

Wharton, 20, has been rewarded for an impressive season with Crystal Palace while Jack Grealish, despite conceding that he has been below his best for champions Manchester City this season, is still in the frame for a role in Germany.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins